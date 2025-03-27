Bryan Barberena Wants Mike Perry In Dirty Boxing After UFC Release: “I’ll Beat Your A**”

Bryan Barberena wants to do some Dirty Boxing with Mike Perry.

After a decade-long run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, ‘Bam Bam’ was released in March 2024. Now, the five-time Fight of the Night winner is setting his sights on a scrap with ‘Platinum’ under the BKFC brawler’s new promotional banner.

“I messaged him in the middle of it and I said ‘Man they need someone who knows how to freaking really throw some hands and mix in elbows.’ Because that’s like I could do that all damn day you know,” Barbarena told Combat Sports Today while discussing Dirty Boxing Championship’s first official event in Miami earlier this month. “ “I don’t think there’s there’s a few people out there that can do it better than me. I’ll beat your ass you know in dirty boxing in wherever the hell you want to go for, for facts and just letting you know, I’d love that fight.

Could Bryan Barberena find renewed success in DBX?

Barberena went 9-10 under the UFC banner with four of his wins coming by way of knockout. His biggest win streak was three when he defeated Darion Weeks, Matt Brown, and ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler between 2021 and 2022. Then, he lost four straight, including submission losses against Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, and Gerald Meerschaert before being handed his walking papers.

As for Mike Perry, the former UFC fighter has become a bonafide combat sports star thanks to his work in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, earning wins over Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Luke Rockhold, and Eddie Alvarez. ‘Platinum’ is now an official promoter after launching Dirty Boxing Championship.

Do you want to see ‘Bam Bam’ test his skills inside the DBX ring?