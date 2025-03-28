Champion to Free Agent: Ryan Bader’s Shocking Departure from PFL

Ryan Bader, the former two-division Bellator champion and reigning heavyweight titleholder, has officially parted ways with the PFL after an amicable agreement to release him from his contract.

Ryan Bader Leaves the PFL

The 41-year-old veteran had one fight remaining on his deal but is now a free agent, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in his MMA career that spanned Bellator, PFL, and the UFC. Bader announced the news on social media, expressing gratitude for his time in Bellator and PFL while hinting at future opportunities in the sport and promoting his upcoming film project, The Smashing Machine.

“What a blast, and being surrounded by great people running that org. Im still open to different opportunities in the fight game. The Smashing Machine movie will be released somewhat soon and it will be an exciting year for sure.”

Ryan Bader’s departure comes amid broader changes following PFL’s acquisition of Bellator in late 2023. The merger led to the discontinuation of the Bellator brand and a reshuffling of fighter contracts. While some transitioned smoothly into PFL, others, including notable names like Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, have also sought releases due to limited opportunities and dissatisfaction with the new structure. Bader joins a growing list of high-profile fighters exploring free agency as they navigate an uncertain MMA landscape.

Bader’s career has been illustrious. After a successful stint in the UFC where he amassed a 15-5 record, he joined Bellator in 2017 and quickly claimed the light heavyweight title by defeating Phil Davis. He later made history by becoming Bellator’s first simultaneous two-division champion after winning the heavyweight Grand Prix in 2019 with a knockout victory over MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. Bader defended the heavyweight title four times, setting a record for consecutive defences in Bellator’s heavyweight division. However, his tenure ended on a sour note with a 21-second knockout loss to Renan Ferreira during the PFL vs. Bellator Champions event in early 2024.

As Bader steps into free agency, questions about his next move remain.