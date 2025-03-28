Full Metal Dojo Unleashes Dojo Coin Bringing Fans Closer to the Action with Blockchain Technology

The renowned MMA promotion known for its unconventional and entertaining events Full Metal Dojo is set to launch its own cryptocurrency called Dojo Coin. This innovative move aims to support fighters and enhance fan engagement through blockchain technology.

Fight Circus and Dojo Coin

The launch of Dojo Coin comes in association with Fight Circus, another popular combat sports event known for its unique and often outrageous matchups. Full Metal Dojo has announced that due to overwhelming positive feedback, they are extending the pre-launch period by 24 hours, giving potential investors more time to prepare and acquire Ethereum (ETH) for the upcoming token sale.

One of the key features of the Coin is its integration of decentralized governance. Token holders will have the unprecedented opportunity to vote on various aspects of the events, including what they want to see in the ring. This democratic approach aims to create a more interactive and community-driven experience for fans.

The primary goal of Dojo Coin is to support the fighters. While specific details are yet to be revealed, it’s likely that a large portion of the funds raised through the token sale and subsequent transactions will be allocated to fighter purses and support programs.

Full Metal Dojo’s venture into cryptocurrency aligns with the growing trend of sports organizations leveraging blockchain technology to enhance fan engagement and create new revenue streams. The launch of Dojo Coin represents a significant step in the evolution of combat sports promotion.

Interested parties can find more information about Dojo Coin and its upcoming launch on the official Full Metal Dojo website at https://fullmetaldojo.net/dojocoin/.