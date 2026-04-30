Ilia Topuria Warns Justin Gaethje: There’s Levels to This, You’ll Fall in Round 1 at White House

Ilia Topuria predicts a first-round knockout over Justin Gaethje in their UFC lightweight title unification bout. The Georgian-Spanish fighter broke down Gaethje‘s pressure-heavy style during a recent interview.

Topuria holds the undisputed lightweight belt after knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025. That win came 2:27 into the first round and marked him as the tenth two-division champion in UFC history.

Image: @iliatopuria/Instagram

Gaethje captured the interim title with a unanimous decision over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January 2026, scoring 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46 across five rounds. The clash headlines UFC White House, also called Freedom 250 or UFC on the South Lawn, set for June 14, 2026, at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Ilia Topuria Breaks Down Gaethje’s Style: ‘He Comes Forward Every Time, It’s Over Quick in Round 1’

Topuria called the matchup tough but pointed to clear differences in execution. He expects Gaethje to charge forward as always, without circling away or retreating after strikes. “Based on his fighting style, how he comes out in every fight, I see it ending quickly honestly,” Topuria said. “I think it’s going to be in the first round.”

Ilia Topuria says he'll knock out Justin Gaethje in the first round 😳



"It's a tough fight, but at the same time there are levels to this.



Based on his fighting style, how he comes out in every fight, I see it ending quickly honestly. I don't see him as someone who's going to… pic.twitter.com/fwqZiA9TfU — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 6, 2026

Gaethje, 37, builds fights on forward pressure, leg kicks, and close-range power shots. He won interim gold before against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 but lost the unification to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Recent footage shows Topuria landing heavy counters in sparring tailored to that pressure.

Topuria moved up from featherweight, where he held the title, after knockouts of Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. His record stands at 17-0, with 15 finishes, including back-to-back first-round KOs at lightweight. Betting odds list him as a heavy favorite for June 14. Joe Rogan dubbed his power the “touch of death,” while Dustin Poirier called the matchup rough for Gaethje.