Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov – Odds and Match Preview

Bryce Mitchell is set to face Said Nurmagomedov in a notable main card bout at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26, 2025. This fight marks Mitchell’s debut in the bantamweight division following a mixed period in his featherweight run, and it represents a critical crossroads for both men’s careers.

Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov – Odds

The betting odds for the UFC matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Said Nurmagomedov currently show Mitchell as a slight favorite. Most sportsbooks, such as Casino Guru, have Mitchell around -122, meaning you would need to bet $122 to win $100, while Nurmagomedov’s odds are roughly +102, indicating a $100 bet would win about $102 if he prevails. These odds suggest a fairly close fight but with a slight edge given to Mitchell for the outright winner market.

The odds have not shifted dramatically over time since being posted, suggesting the market has stabilized with Mitchell as a slight favorite, possibly due to his move down to bantamweight and his name recognition despite recent controversies. Nurmagomedov’s odds, slightly positive, reflect respect for his solid record and finishing skills but also the challenge of facing Mitchell’s wrestling. Overall, the betting market views this as a competitive fight but leans toward Mitchell just edging it.

This bout is crucial: Mitchell seeks redemption and a chance to change the narrative, while Nurmagomedov’s ambitions hinge on beating a high-profile opponent. The winner will move much closer to relevance in the UFC bantamweight division, potentially lining up with bigger fights and greater opportunities later in 2025.

Mitchell enters this fight under a cloud of controversy. In the past year, remarks he made on his podcast drew widespread condemnation from the MMA community and prompted a public apology from him. UFC president Dana White and many fans distanced themselves from his statements.

Nurmagomedov is a well-rounded athlete, with sharp striking, and dangerous chokes – especially guillotine and rear-naked chokes. His ability to mix kicks, quick jabs, and flying knees makes him unpredictable standing, while his grappling is strong enough to threaten off his back or during scrambles.

Bryce Mitchell’s style centers on aggressive wrestling, heavy top pressure, and submission attacks. He is relentless with takedown attempts and excels in grappling exchanges, seeking to control his opponents on the ground and hunt for submissions like the rear-naked choke or twister. Mitchell developed a tough, wrestling-based approach backed by Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The US-born Mitchell is trying to reset his UFC career away from recent controversy and setbacks. A successful showing in his bantamweight debut could make him an immediate player in the new division and potentially ease the public scrutiny he’s faced.