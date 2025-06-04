Bryce Mitchell to Make Bantamweight Debut Against Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi

ByTimothy Wheaton
gettyimages 2209637005 612x612 1

Bryce Mitchell will make his bantamweight debut against Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. Mitchell, previously ranked No. 13 in the UFC featherweight division, enters this fight following a period of both competitive success and significant controversy.

Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov Announced

Inside the octagon, Mitchell’s recent record has been mixed. He suffered a knockout loss to Josh Emmett in December 2023 but rebounded with a third-round knockout win over Kron Gracie in December 2024. With his move to bantamweight, Mitchell is seeking to rejuvenate his career in a new division.

Bryce Mitchell Says America’s Collapse Is Inevitable and Ties It to Revelation I started studying economics

The US-born Bryce Mitchell is known for his grappling skills and a record that includes 17 wins and 3 losses, Mitchell has recently been in the spotlight for comments made on his podcast, where he praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust, drawing widespread condemnation from UFC president Dana White and the broader sports community. While Mitchell later issued a public apology, stating he did not intend to offend and clarifying he does not condone Hitler’s actions, the backlash has persisted.

gettyimages 2203874789 612x612 1
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Bryce Mitchell is seen on stage during the UFC 314 press conference at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Said Nurmagomedov, a Russian bantamweight with a record of 18 wins and 4 losses, is recognized for his well-rounded skill set, including effective striking and submission grappling. Nurmagomedov’s UFC tenure has seen him amass an 8-2 record in the promotion, with notable wins via both submissions and decisions. He most recently competed in February 2025, losing a decision to Vinicius Oliveira after a year marked by canceled bouts and limited activity. Nurmagomedov remains a respected contender in the bantamweight division, ranked just outside the top 15, and is seeking to reestablish momentum with a high-profile victory.

Said Nurmagomedov stops Muin Gafurov with stunning guillotine choke UFC 294 Highlights
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

The stakes for this bout are considerable. For Mitchell, a successful debut at bantamweight could help shift the narrative from his recent controversies and position him as a fresh contender in a competitive division. For Nurmagomedov, a win over a well-known opponent like Bryce Mitchell would reinforce his standing and potentially move him closer to a top-15 ranking and future title contention. Both athletes enter the fight with something to prove.

