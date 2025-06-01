Watch: UFC’s Bryce Mitchell Swaps Heavy Bag for Hanging Pig in Viral Video – Punches Dead Pig

Bryce Mitchell, always a headline magnet, recently added another bizarre chapter to his story: a training video where he punches a dead pig hanging from a tractor on his Arkansas farm. It’s a scene that’s less Rocky, more rural fever dream, and it quickly drew both ridicule and concern online.

Bryce Mitchell Punches a dead Pig

Bryce Mitchell’s recent UFC run has been a rollercoaster. After a highlight-reel knockout of Kron Gracie at UFC 310, he stepped into the Octagon at UFC 314 against Jean Silva. The lead-up was fiery, with Bryce Mitchell refusing to touch gloves and the crowd firmly against him. Silva dominated, eventually submitting Mitchell in the second round with a ninja choke, leaving “Thug Nasty” unconscious on the mat. Despite the setback, Mitchell tried to keep his spirits up, posting on Instagram that he gave everything he had but needed to be “more strategic” going forward.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 10: Bryce Mitchell sits on stage during the UFC 314 press conference at Kaseya Center on April 10, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

But it’s not just his fighting that’s made Mitchell infamous. In early 2025, he sparked outrage by praising Adolf Hitler on his podcast, calling him a “good guy” and denying the Holocaust. The backlash was immediate and fierce. UFC president Dana White called Mitchell’s comments “dumb, ignorant… beyond disgusting.”

At the UFC 314 press conference, the crowd drowned out Bryce Mitchell with boos, and Jean Silva taunted him relentlessly, even mocking his flat earth beliefs. Mitchell later apologized, insisting he’s “definitely not a Nazi” and acknowledging the reality of the Holocaust, but the damage to his reputation lingered.

Bryce Mitchell’s conspiratorial thinking doesn’t stop with history. He’s vocal on dismissing gravity and mainstream science, and has claimed everything from COVID-19 being a lab creation to mass shootings being staged for gun control. This has made him a lightning rod for criticism and a headache for the UFC, which has had to publicly distance itself from his views.

As Mitchell punches pigs and rants about geometry, his career is at a crossroads. He’s still a dangerous featherweight with a knack for submissions and the occasional knockout, but his antics outside the cage have overshadowed his skills.