Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Dillon Danis may go into business for himself when he steps inside the boxing ring for a highly anticipated clash with Logan Paul.

On Saturday, October 14, Danis will return to competitive combat sports for the first time in four years. Scheduled to co-headline Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ in Manchester, Danis will square off against Paul in what has evolved into a full-on grudge match after the BJJ specialist spent the last two months trolling the social media star’s fiancee, swimsuit model Nina Agdal, online.

Danis’ incessant slut-shaming of Agdal has even landed him on the wrong side of a pending lawsuit with Agdal accusing him of violating state and federal ‘revenge porn’ laws that could end up costing him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

No suing in fighting. DEM. THE. RULES. pic.twitter.com/2XcyGHOsd5 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) October 9, 2023

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming clash and all the craziness that has occured over the last several weeks, Brendan Schaub believes things could go awry when the two men finally strap on the eight-ounce gloves this weekend.

“If you don’t think Dillon Danis is crazy enough to choke Logan Paul unconscious because he knows he’s gonna lose in court and lose all his money, he has nothing to lose,” Schaub said on his Thiccc Boy YouTube channel. “If Dillon Danis goes in there and goes, ‘Alright, I’m gonna box him. If for whatever reason I can’t land, it’s not going well, I’m gonna choke him unconscious just for the hell of it.’ If you don’t think Dillon Danis is capable of that, ya don’t know Dillon Danis. I could definitely see him doing that. 100 percent.”

It wouldn’t be the first time a Paul brother found themselves being choked inside the squared circle. During Jake Paul’s 10-round clash with ex-UFC star Nate Diaz in August, the ‘Stockton Samurai’ briefly locked in a guillotine choke on the ‘Problem Child’ before being separated by the referee.

“He does not play by your rules. Neither does Logan,” Schaub said. “So for you guys to think that Saturday night’s just gonna be a boxing match, I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say Dillon’s gonna do some wild crap. If it goes south, he’s gonna ankle lock him, choke him, and Logan’s security, they think they’re gonna be quick enough to get him… They’re not.

“That’s gonna go viral. Again, Dillon’s gonna ‘win’ on Saturday night, but he’s gonna lose all of his money in the court case and I guarantee you he’ll get sued for that. I don’t think Dillon cares. He’s a wild boy” (h/t MMA Mania).

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul goes down this Saturday with the main card kicking off at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view.