Former UFC welterweight contender and lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has elcoemd the possibility of a year-end boxing bout rematch with Jake Paul – before sharing the cage with the Ohio boxer in a trilogy clash under the unified mixed martial arts ruleset.

Diaz, who made his professional boxing debut back in August, suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the outspoken, Paul in his first venture into the squared circle.

In his most recent Octagon walk, Stockton fan-favorite, Diaz managed to turn in a spectacular come-from-behind win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, submitting his fellow veteran with a fourth round guillotine choke submission win in an impromptu UFC 279 headliner in September of last year at the welterweight limit.

Nate Diaz calls for December boxing match with Jake Paul

And despite links and flirting on his own part to a future return to the UFC, Diaz appears to have now switched full focus to a second boxing match with the polarizing, Paul, before then claiming the duo should fight each other in a mixed martial arts bout, as part of a trilogy matchup.

“Your (sic) full of sh*t I didn’t ask for sh*t,” Nate Diaz posted on his official X account. “I’ll fight u tomorrow n MMA the problem is u suck and I don’t work for p*ssyFL [PFL] dumbass, u do. Rematch is in boxing trilogy is in MMA u need time to train anyway u suck. New Year’s Eve is good.”

A former lightweight title challenger under the UFC banner and victor on The Ultimate Fighter, Diaz, who holds a stunning rear-naked choke submission win over global star and former two-weight Octagon titleholder, Conor McGregor – was beckoned to return to the promotion by the Dubliner recently, who stressed how he owed him a rubber match.

“It was not great, not great” Conor McGregor said of Nate Diaz’s fight with Jake Paul. “I’d like to see him back in MMA. You know, I owe him a fight – I owe Nate a fight. So, I’ve got to obligate that. He gave me the rematch, I got the better of him, and I owe him the trilogy for sure.”

