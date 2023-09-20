Dillon Danis ducked a Tuesday hearing after Logan Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, filed a restraining order against the BJJ specialist.

Danis is expected to step inside the squared circle for a scrap with Paul as part of Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ on October 14 in Manchester. Though the bout may be just under a month away, the warfare has been going on for weeks with Danis regularly targeting Paul’s fiancée, swimsuit model Nina Agdal, in a series of online attacks.

Regularly poking fun at her alleged past with multiple partners, Danis seemingly took things too far when he posted an NSFW image of Agdal on X (formerly Twitter) that was reportedly taken during “a romantic encounter” more than a decade ago.

After more than 250 posts tormenting Agdal on social media, the Dane had finally had enough and filed for a restraining order against the former Conor McGregor coach. On Tuesday, a hearing was set to address the validity of the TRO, but Danis was nowhere to be found prompting the presiding judge to enforce its conditions.

Since Danis was not present to challenge the order, New Jersey federal judge Madeline Cox Arleo determined that Danis “and all persons in active concert or participation with him” are barred from posting “sexually explicit photographs” of Agdal without her permission.

Dillon Danis Could Be on the Hook for Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars

Earlier this month, Agdal filed a federal lawsuit against Dillon Danis, claiming that he had violated both state and federal ‘revenge porn’ laws after posting the sexually explicit photo of her without consent. If he is found guilty, Danis could be on the hook for potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars after causing “humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm” to Agdal.

Thus far, Dillon Danis’ bout with Logan Paul is still scheduled to go down next month, but Misfits Boxing has already taken steps to protect their card in the event Danis withdraws or is ultimately pulled from the card. BKFC standout ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry has been enlisted as the backup for the bout, ensuring that Paul will have an opponent waiting for him one way or another.

But it’s safe to assume that all parties involved are hoping that they can capitalize on the publicity that Danis’ antics have generated over the last few weeks.