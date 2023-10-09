Logan Paul snapped back at Brendan Schaub after the former UFC heavyweight expressed frustration over the legal issues looming over Paul’s upcoming fight with Dillon Danis.

Danis is expected to make his return to competition for the first time in four years on October 14, but much of his comeback has been overshadowed after the BJJ specialist became the subject of a lawsuit filed by Logan Paul’s fiancee, swimsuit model Nina Agdal.

In the suit, Danis is accused of targeting Agdal online more than 250 times by posting a bevy of NSFW photos, memes, and comments in an attempt to slut-shame the Dane. Danis insists that it was nothing more than a tactic to build up his fight with Logan Paul, but he appeared to take things a bit too far when he shared a sexually explicit photo of Agdal that was taken during a “romantic encounter” more than a decade ago.

Releasing the private image could potentially result in Danis facing charges for violating state and federal ‘revenge porn’ laws. If guilty, Danis could be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

While most fight fans would agree that the drama has made the fight between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul more interesting, Brendan Schaub doesn’t see it that way. Taking to social media, Schaub voiced his opinion on the pending lawsuit suggesting that Paul is breaking some kind of unwritten rule by getting lawyers involved in something that was simply meant to promote his fight.

“This bums me out,” Schaub wrote on X. “First rule of fight club: 1. Don’t sue another fighter building the fight.”

No suing in fighting. DEM. THE. RULES. pic.twitter.com/2XcyGHOsd5 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) October 9, 2023

Logan Paul Slams Two-Faced Brendan Schaub

Logan Paul didn’t take kindly to Schaub’s comments and quickly snapped back, reminding the former fighter that it was not him suing Danis, but an innocent bystander who endured the brunt of his incessant trolling.

“It bums me out that three weeks ago, I DM’d you Nina’s lawsuit details because of your ignorance and your response was, ‘Oh Jesus. Did not know that. Not cool.’ …Then, you come on here talking about fight club rules like you’re the referee. This twisted ‘promotion’ has gone FAR beyond the fight game and you know that,” Paul responded.

“Plus, I’m not the one suing him. He picked a fight with an innocent woman who is standing up for herself the only way she can: by holding a predator legally accountable for breaking the law — any person who doesn’t understand that is a delusional twat. The lawsuit is HER choice, and I fully support her.

“Now I get to break his face in front of millions of people & ruin his entire life. Win win.”