All hell broke loose during Dillon Danis’ appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast with Andrew Shulz.

On October 14, Danis will return to competitive combat sports for the first time four years when he steps inside the squared circle for a highly anticipated clash with social media sensation Logan Paul. The pair are set to co-headline Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ in Manchester with a matchup between undefeated prospects KSI and Tommy Fury slated for the main event.

Before strapping on the eight-ounce gloves later this month Dillon Danis made an appearance on Schulz’s popular podcast where things got a little out of hand between the two.

It all started when a scuffle broke out between Danis, Schulz and three other individuals on set. After everything was broken up, Danis and Schulz once again got in each other’s face before cooler heads prevailed.

“You wanna go head to head? You are touching me with your mouth and kissing me! He’s like a f*cking Rhinoceros, this guy,” Schulz said as Danis butted heads with him. “He’s grabbing my t*int! Oh f*ck! I got him right where we want him. I can’t breathe, I got his balls!”

Of course, it was nothing more than the pair having a bit of fun with one another. Before long, Danis put his shirt back on and sat down to resume the podcast.

Dillon Danis Looks Back on His Viral Arrest Video

During their lengthy conversation, Dillon Danis addressed a viral video of him being choked out by a bouncer after failing to get into a nightclub. Danis had forgotten his ID and attempted to Google himself to gain entry. When that didn’t work, Danis attempted to throw a punch leading the bouncer to take him down and wrap him up until local authorities arrived.

“There’s six guys, right? I say, ‘Yo, listen, no one touch me and we’re not gonna have a problem.’ So the guy goes like this to me, ‘What happens if I do touch you?’…I throw a punch, I hit the guy… And I’m one leg on crutches and there are two guys on my arm and two guys are trying to take me down, they can’t take me down,” Danis explained.

“He [the bouncer] jumps on my back and the cops come at this point and the cops are in front of me and they’re like, ‘Stop resisting.’ I don’t know who’s behind me, I think it’s a cop and I’m drunk and I’m on percosets… I thought it was a cop [instead of the bouncer] until I saw the footage… That’s why in the video I’m not fighting back.“

Dillon Danis recently revealed during his appearance on The MMA Hour that the knee injuries he had suffered around the same timeframe had him drowning his sorrows in alcohol and contemplating taking his own life.