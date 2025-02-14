Boxing Legend Butterbean Challenges Brock Lesnar: The Real Battle of the Giants

Boxing legend Butterbean, AKA Eric Esch, has issued a bold challenge to former UFC champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar for a boxing match. Butterbean boasts an impressive record of 77 wins and has expressed his desire for a real fight rather than an exhibition bout. This is a matchup of knockout power facing unrelenting wrestling.

Butterbean vs. Brock Lesnar

Butterbean last competed professionally in 2013, with his most recent victory dating back to 2007. Despite his long absence from the ring, he stated that he has partnered with Lucky Energy, an energy drink company, to help make the fight happen. In his prime, he competed in boxing, kickboxing, and MMA and packed dangerous knockout power.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar, known for his dominance in WWE and UFC, has been inactive in combat sports since his last UFC fight in 2016, which was ruled a no-contest due to a failed drug test. This challenge comes despite Butterbean’s significant health struggles in recent years, including a period when he relied on a wheelchair. Brock Lesnar, 47, remains sidelined in the WWE.

Speaking to IFL TV, the 58-year-old said, “I would love to fight Brock Lesnar in a boxing match. He runs his mouth; he’s a big guy. It would be a great fight and something people would want to see… I was in a wheelchair for three years and lost all belief in myself… Prove to myself that I can accomplish anything.”

Butterbean is shorter but significantly heavier in his prime, with a weight advantage of up to 135 lbs over Lesnar. However, Lesnar’s height and athletic build provide him with greater agility and reach. Currently, Butterbean’s weight loss has reduced the gap, but Lesnar still holds a clear advantage in mobility and fitness.

Here is a size comparison between Lesnar and Butterbean:

Butterbean

Height: 5 ft 11(180cm).

Athletic Weight: 330 – 400 lbs (150 – 181 kg).

Current Weight: Under 300 lbs after losing over 200 lbs from his peak of 500 lbs.

Brock Lesnar

Height: 6 ft 3 in (191 cm).

Athletic Weight: 265 – 280 lbs (120 – 127 kg).

Current Weight: Approximately 286 lbs (130 kg).

In their prime, a matchup between Eric Esch and Brock Lesnar would have been a clash of power and contrasting styles. Butterbean is known for his devastating knockout punches and an impressive 75% KO rate. He thrived in short boxing bouts where his explosive power overwhelmed opponents quickly.

Lesnar, on the other hand, was a dominant force in mixed martial arts with a wrestling-heavy style, given his collegiate wrestling background. While Butterbean’s hands would have given him an edge in stand-up exchanges, Lesnar’s superior conditioning and grappling skills could have posed significant challenges if the fight occurred under MMA rules. The outcome would likely depend on the format of the fight, with boxing favoring Butterbean, while MMA would lean toward Lesnar.

Today, the matchup would be vastly different due to Butterbean’s health challenges and long absence from competition. At 58 years old, Butterbean has faced significant physical decline, reportedly being in a wheelchair at one point. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar has remained inactive in the WWE and combat sports since 2016. While Lesnar’s age, 47, could limit his sharpness, his mobility would likely give him an advantage over Butterbean in any contest.

The trend of celebrity and exhibition boxing matches has seen a significant rise in popularity over the past decade. These events bring together a mix of internet influencers, retired athletes, and celebrities from various fields for boxing bouts. These fights have generated massive pay-per-view sales and global attention, despite criticism from traditional boxing purists.

These events continue to attract attention by bringing together big names from different sports and entertainment. Fans will now wait to see if Lesnar responds to Butterbean’s callout, however, it seems highly unlikely.