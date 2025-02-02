WWE and UFC Star Brock Lesnar Officially Linked to Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Case in Amended Lawsuit

The ongoing legal battle involving former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has taken a significant turn with the naming of prominent wrestling figure Brock Lesnar in an amended lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. The updated complaint, submitted on January 31, 2025, adds new allegations and evidence to the case, which originally accused McMahon and others of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

Brock Lesnar Officially Linked to Vince McMahon

UFC and WWE standout Brock Lesnar has been identified in the amended lawsuit as a key figure allegedly involved in the exploitation of Janel Grant. According to the filing, Vince McMahon purportedly offered Grant to Lesnar as part of contract negotiations to secure his return to WWE. The suit claims that McMahon instructed Grant to create explicit sexual content for Lesnar and even arranged for her to meet him in Connecticut for a sexual encounter.

The amended complaint now spans 104 pages and includes previously unreleased evidence such as emails, text messages, and voice recordings. The lawsuit paints a disturbing picture of the workplace culture under Vince McMahon’s leadership, alleging systemic abuse by WWE executives. Grant’s legal team has argued that McMahon treated her as a “commodity” to exploit sexually.

McMahon resigned from his role as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings (the parent company of WWE and the UFC) in January 2024 following the initial filing of this lawsuit. Lesnar has not appeared in WWE since SummerSlam 2023, and his removal from promotional materials suggests that the company is distancing itself from him.

In WWE, Brock Lesnar was applauded as one of the most dominant performers in history, holding the WWE Championship seven times and the Universal Championship three times His physicality and charisma made him a marquee attraction. In the UFC, Lesnar transitioned seamlessly from wrestling to MMA, capturing the UFC Heavyweight Championship in just his fourth professional fight by defeating Randy Couture. Despite health setbacks, he became one of the biggest pay-per-view draws in UFC history.