Betting Markets Predict a Henry Cejudo Loss in Retirement Match

The bantamweight matchup between Henry Cejudo and Payton Talbott carries significant implications for both fighters. UFC 323 arrives on December 6, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the final pay-per-view event of 2025 and the concluding chapter of the UFC’s ESPN era before the promotion transitions to a Paramount+ streaming model in 2026.

Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott Odds

Current betting lines reflect a decisive preference for Talbott across major sportsbooks. Some sportsbooks list Talbott at -278 against Cejudo’s +225, implying Talbott carries approximately 70.5% implied win probability compared to Cejudo’s 29.5%. Other sportsbooks display similar positioning, with Caesars offering Cejudo +220 and Talbott -270, while Bet365 provides Cejudo +225 and Talbott -280. The consensus across books establishes Talbott as a heavy favorite, though the specific odds vary slightly between platforms such as vulkan vegas login. This spread reflects a market view that the 26-year-old prospect enters the matchup with considerable advantages over the 38-year-old veteran.

The decision betting line sits at -380, suggesting sportsbooks believe this fight has a higher probability of reaching a judges’ decision than other finish methods. Over/Under 2.5 rounds odds trade near +575 and +600 across books, indicating the market expects the fight to potentially extend beyond the second-round mark.

Cejudo carries one of the most decorated resumes in combat sports history. A 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, the Arizona resident became the fourth UFC fighter to hold championship belts in two different weight classes simultaneously. He captured the flyweight title by defeating Demetrious Johnson via split decision at UFC 227 in August 2018, successfully defended the belt against TJ Dillashaw by knockout in 32 seconds, then moved to bantamweight where he defeated Marlon Moraes by knockout to claim the 135-pound title in 2019. Following a second-round stoppage victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020, Cejudo announced his retirement while holding championship gold.

After nearly three years away from competition, Cejudo returned to the octagon in May 2023 for a bantamweight title shot against then-champion Aljamain Sterling, suffering a split decision loss. He subsequently faced current champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 in February 2024 and lost by unanimous decision. Most recently, at UFC Fight Night in Seattle on February 22, 2025, Cejudo faced Song Yadong and lost via technical decision after an eye poke forced the contest to be stopped in the fourth round.

Cejudo declared at the LFA 220 broadcast in late October that his UFC 323 bout against Talbott would be his final professional fight, with his career potentially concluding in Las Vegas on December 6. This announcement carries weight for the fighter approaching 39 years old who has endured multiple setbacks during his comeback period. A loss would extend his skid to four consecutive defeats and likely cement discussions about the impact his 2020 retirement had on his legacy. For Cejudo, this represents an opportunity to secure a final victory and potentially exit on his own terms.

The betting markets have spoken decisively in Talbott’s favor, but the champion-level experience and technical precision of a decorated Olympic wrestler against a prospect recovering from significant adversity creates theatrical elements that extend beyond statistical probability. UFC 323 will determine whether Cejudo can provide a final exclamation mark to an extraordinary career or whether the cost of his retirement decision ultimately proves insurmountable.