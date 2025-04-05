Ex-UFC champion Henry Cejudo details how he apprehended hit-And-Run suspect outside home

ByRoss Markey
Ex-UFC champion Henry Cejudo details how he apprehended hit-And-Run suspect outside home

Former two-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo has detailed a quite insane story following an alleged hit-and-run incident outside his home, in which he apprehended and subdued the alleged suspect.

Cejudo, a former two division titleholder in the promotion, last fought at UFC Seattle earlier this year, suffering a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss after receiving an eye poke from Chinese opponent, Song Yadong.

gettyimages 2201402062 612x612 1 1

However, overnight, Henry Cejudo detailed how he subdued an alleged suspect in a hit-and-run incident outside his home in Phoenix, Arizona — bringing one of the alleged assailants to the ground via a takedown.

Henry Cejudo details bizarre hit-and-run incident outside home

“You can see inside this room, if someone was standing in there, they would be dead. All these kids are lucky to be alive,” Henry Cejudo told MMA Junkie. “Once they got out I told them, ‘Hey, you guys aren’t going nowhere.’ The owner of this house tried to stop them and said you need to be held accountable. One of them ended up (punching) my neighbor, and that’s when I had to step in.

READ MORE:  Dana White reveals big new Meta-backed UFC rankings are coming in 2025

Pretty much all my neighbours came in to fight the situation. I ended up lifting him, dropping him, slapping him around a little bit and just pretty much controlled him. If it was a couple hours earlier, someone would be seriously injured.”

gettyimages 2019274221 612x612 1

And putting his Olympic gold medal wrestling background to good use, Cejudo also admitted to slapping and hitting one of the alleged suspects during the incident, after apprehending him.

READ MORE:  Vanessa Demopoulos Gets Cheeky at UFC Weigh-Ins Ahead of Strawweight Showdown
UFC 298 fight purses revealed as Henry Cejudo makes just $150,000 for fighting return
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

In terms of his fighting career, former bantamweight and flyweight champion, Cejudo claimed he would likely fight just once more before retiring from combat sports — for the second time since 2020.

“This is my last one,” Cejudo told Helen Yee during a recent interview. “I want to leave this sport unscathed. The first time at the age of 33 I did it right, retired young… I got one more in me, make some money then that’s it. I’m out.”

READ MORE:  Josh Emmett embraces betting underdog role against Lerone Murphy

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts