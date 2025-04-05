Ex-UFC champion Henry Cejudo details how he apprehended hit-And-Run suspect outside home

Former two-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo has detailed a quite insane story following an alleged hit-and-run incident outside his home, in which he apprehended and subdued the alleged suspect.

Cejudo, a former two division titleholder in the promotion, last fought at UFC Seattle earlier this year, suffering a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss after receiving an eye poke from Chinese opponent, Song Yadong.

However, overnight, Henry Cejudo detailed how he subdued an alleged suspect in a hit-and-run incident outside his home in Phoenix, Arizona — bringing one of the alleged assailants to the ground via a takedown.

Henry Cejudo details bizarre hit-and-run incident outside home

“You can see inside this room, if someone was standing in there, they would be dead. All these kids are lucky to be alive,” Henry Cejudo told MMA Junkie. “Once they got out I told them, ‘Hey, you guys aren’t going nowhere.’ The owner of this house tried to stop them and said you need to be held accountable. One of them ended up (punching) my neighbor, and that’s when I had to step in.

Henry Cejudo apprehended a hit-and-run driver that hit his neighbor’s home and tried to flee the scene 😳



“Once he hit my neighbor, I was like ‘alright man’…



Picked him up, dropped him, slapped him a little bit.”



🎥 @rushmma11 #UFC

Pretty much all my neighbours came in to fight the situation. I ended up lifting him, dropping him, slapping him around a little bit and just pretty much controlled him. If it was a couple hours earlier, someone would be seriously injured.”

And putting his Olympic gold medal wrestling background to good use, Cejudo also admitted to slapping and hitting one of the alleged suspects during the incident, after apprehending him.

In terms of his fighting career, former bantamweight and flyweight champion, Cejudo claimed he would likely fight just once more before retiring from combat sports — for the second time since 2020.

“This is my last one,” Cejudo told Helen Yee during a recent interview. “I want to leave this sport unscathed. The first time at the age of 33 I did it right, retired young… I got one more in me, make some money then that’s it. I’m out.”