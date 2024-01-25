The nation of Poland is known for producing some tough fighters, who are always a tough opponents to face. Many Polish fighters in the UFC have had success in the promotion with a few even earning titles.

Here’s a list of the top Polish fighters in the UFC from the past and present. Check out all of the fighters below and see which were able to make history.

Best Polish Fighters

Daniel Omielancz

We’re starting off the list of the best Polish fighters in the UFC with veteran Daniel Omielancz. Daniel fought in the UFC from 2013 to 2017 and had a 4-5 record within the promotion.

In those nine bouts, Omielancz pulled off some impressive wins, which included beating Chris De La Rocha and Aleksei Olenik. Unfortunately for Daniel, he lost his last three bouts and was released after dropping a decision to Curtis Blaydes.

At 41, Daniel is still competing and fighting primarily within his home country of Poland.

Piotr Hallman

Piotr Hallman is a Polish fighter, who fought in the UFC from 2013 to 2015. In his debut, Hallman was able to finish tough UFC vet Francisco Trinaldo with a kimura.

After losing a decision to Al Iaquinta, Piotr bounced back by defeating veteran Yves Edwards by RNC. After his second UFC win, Hall dropped 3 straight fights, which led to his release from the promotion in 2015.

Since his departure from the UFC, he fought a few more times before retiring in 2018 after a pro boxing match.

Krzysztof Soszynski

“The Polish Experiment” Krzysztop Soszynski was one of the first Polish fighters to enter the UFC and find success. After appearing on a season of the Ultimate Fighter, Krzysztof would pull off some good wins during his run.

He pulled off some good wins against Brian Stann and Stephan Bonnar before retiring from fighting in 2012. In his life after fighting, Soszynski found a fulfilling career as an actor.

His most notable role was in Here Comes The Boom, where he worked alongside actor/comedian Kevin James.

Michal Oleksiejczuk

Michał Oleksiejczuk is another one of the current best Polish fighters in the UFC “Hussar” made his debut in 2012 that resulted in a no contest against top contender Khalil Rountree.

After debuting, Michal went on to earn some impressive wins against Sam Alvey and Gian Villante. His last bout was his most impressive win, which was a TKO stoppage against veteran Chidi Njokuani.

Oleksiejczuk will look to continue this momentum as he continues his attempt to climb up the UFC middleweight rankings.

Marcin Tybura

Since making his UFC debut in 2016, Marcin Tybura has been one of the best Polish fighters in the UFC. The Polish heavyweight has fought nearly every top heavyweight in the promotion and beaten many of them.

Some of his biggest wins include Andrei Arlovski, Ben Rothwell, Greg Hardy, and Stefan Struve. During his UFC run, Tybura has boosted his pro record to 24-8 and is looking for more big wins.

He was scheduled to have a big match with KO artist Tai Tuivasa, but it was re-scheduled for later this year. Marcin is always a tough out and could easily be in title contention with a couple big wins.

Krzysztof Jotko

Krzysztof Jotko was one of the best Polish fighters in the UFC from 2013 to 2022. The Polish light heavyweight spent the majority of his UFC run fighting in the prelims of UFC Fight Night events.

Whenever Jotko was given an opportunity, he would take it and win the majority of his bouts. Pulling off some nice wins against Thales Leites and Eryk Anders.

However, Jotko lost some big contender matches against Sean Strickland and Brendan Allen before his departure from the UFC. He is now signed with the PFL and looking to make a name for himself within this promotion.

Mateusz Gamrot

No doubt, lightweight standout Mateusz Gamrot is one of the best Polish fighters in the UFC today. The 23-2 lightweight has a lot of talent and ability, who is steadily climbing up the ranks.

Gamer made his UFC debut in 2020 and went on an impressive 4-1 run in his first five fights. Unfortunately, the young lightweight’s momentum was stopped after a decision loss to Beneil Darush, but he’s quickly bouncing back.

Since that loss, Gamrot has rebounded by winning his last two fights. Mateusz’s next fight will be the biggest of his career as he faces former champion Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 299.

A win against RDJ will prove that Gamrot is ready to take his fighting career to the next level.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Karolina Kowalkiewicz has been one of the best Polish fighters in the UFC for a number of years. She has been part of the promotion for almost a decade and is still a top contender in the strawweight division.

Kowalkiewicz started out her UFC run strong with three straight wins. This included beating one of the Female MMA GOATs, Rose Namajunas by split decision.

Unfortunately for Karolina, she would go through struggles in her next 9 fights, going 2-7 during this period. With her back against the wall, Karolina revived her career and is currently on a 4-fight winning streak.

A decade into Kowalkiewicz’s UFC run, she is still very much a contender in the strawweight division. At 37 and a decade into her UFC run, Karolina is still one of the best Polish fighters in the UFC.

Jan Blachowicz

No doubt, Jan Blachowicz is easily one of the best Polish fighters in the UFC. He is the first male Polish fighter to become a UFC world champion.

Jan dominated the Polish KSW promotion before arriving to the UFC with a lot of hype. However, it took some time for the Polish Hammer to find his feet within the promotion.

After going 2-3 in his first 5 UFC fights, Jan found his footing and went on a dominant 8-1 run. During this run, Blachowicz was able to make history and become the light heavyweight champion.

At 40, Jan is still one of the top fighters of the light heavyweight division and is looking to regain his title.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Without question, Joanna Jedrzejcyk is one of the best Polish fighters in the UFC. During her career, Joanna made history by becoming the first Polish UFC champion.

During her title reign, the Boogeywoman terrorized the strawweight division. She owns numerous UFC records from the most strawweight title defenses(5) and most women’s title bouts(10).

Joanna took part in some of the best fights in UFC history from her wars with Rose and Zhang. Not only is Joanna Champion one of the best Polish fighters in UFC history, but one of the great women’s champions.

She will no doubt go down as a future UFC Hall of Famer for her incredible career filled with accomplishments.