Belal Muhammad set to defend title in UFC 310 showdown with Shavkat Rakhmonov in December

Undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad has booked his first defense of the divisional crown at the end of the year, tasked with handing the unbeaten finisher, Shavkat Rakhmonov his first-ever loss in the main event of UFC 310 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Muhammad, the undisputed welterweight titleholder, most recently headlined UFC 304 back in July in Manchester, landing the undisputed crown with a one-sided unanimous decision win over two-time foe, Leon Edwards in their rematch in England.

As for the undefeated Uzbekistan-born contender, Rakhmonov, the current number number three rated challenger has been out of action since he moved to 18-0 in December of last year, stopping former title challenger, Stephen Thompson with a second round rear-naked choke win.

Belal Muhammad books first title defense at UFC 310 against Shavkat Rakhmonov

News of Belal Muhammad’s title fight against finishing phenom, Shavkat Rakhmonov was confirmed on social media by UFC CEO, Dana White this evening.

Breaking news!!!#UFC310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov is LIVE December 7th from Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/woLuZObLXV — danawhite (@danawhite) October 12, 2024

In the midst of an impressive run of eleven straight fights without a defeat, Illinois native, Muhammad landed his first title victory against Birmingham technician, Edwards off the back of an impressive winning spree — which included results over the likes of Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, common-foe, Thompson, as well as Demian Maia.

As for Rakhmonov, the former M-1 Global welterweight champion, has yet to go the distance in any of his professional mixed martial arts fights, landing a stunning eight knockout wins to go with a further ten separate submission stoppages.

During his brief tenure with the UFC, Rakhmonov has landed consecutive wins over Alex Oliveira, Michel Prazeres, Carston Harris, Neil Magny, Geoff Neal, and the above-mentioned, Thompson.

UFC 310 takes place on December 7. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada — with the undisputed welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov set to take main event honors.