Belal Muhammad ‘Likely’ to make fighting return in year-End title bout at UFC 310

Newly-minted undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad has yet to book his first title defense since his ascension to the throne earlier this summer, however, according to his long-time manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the gold holder is expected to feature in December at a year-end UFC 310 pay-per-view card.

Belal Muhammad, the current undisputed welterweight champion, managed to land the divisional crown back in July — rematching Leon Edwards in an impressive unanimous decision shutout win at UFC 304 in Manchester, achieving Octagon spoils at the first time of trying.

And in the time since, the Illinois-born wrestling star has welcomed a slew of potential challengers to his throne, in the form of former undisputed champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman, and the unbeaten finishing phenom, Shavkat Rakhmonov, namely.

Belal Muhammad backed to make December return at UFC 310

And while the 36-year-old has yet to be booked for his first outing as defending champion, the Chicago star’s manager, Dominance MMA leader, Abdelaziz revealed a potential end-of-year outing at UFC 310 in December is the likeliest next landing spot for Belal Muhammad.

“Belal (Muhammad) wants to fight before the end of the year,” Abdelaziz told ESPN. “He would like to fight on December 7. There’s been talk about him fighting in December, but there’s no confirmation yet. But most likely you’re gonna see Belal [at the] end of the year.”

“It can be [against[ Shavkat (Rakhmonov), it can be Kamaru Usman, it can be whoever,” Abdelaziz explained. “Dana (White) makes the decisions, and whatever they [the UFC] want, Belal is gonna fight. It doesn’t matter who. Kamaru’s ready. Listen — Kamaru’s finally healthy. He got the surgery he needed. And I believe is one fight away from a title fight.”

As far as potential next title challengers are concerned, the above-mentioned veteran, Usman has received the backing by long-time UFC color caller, Joe Rogan, who claimed the promotion owed the Nigerian after he took a short-notice fight against the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev at the middleweight limit in October of last year.