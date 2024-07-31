Belal Muhammad Laughs at Conor McGregor’s Newest Bold Claim

Belal Muhammad laughs off Conor McGregor’s newest bold claim.

Conor McGregor on Belal Muhammad

Conor McGregor recently took to social media to claim his striking is even smoother than it was years ago. A fan posted a video of McGregor knocking out Jose Aldo and the Irishman says his striking is even better now.

After McGregor’s post, Belal Muhammad responded to it laughing at that claim as he doesn’t think the Irishman is better now than he was back then.

It was a good reply from Belal Muhammad who has taken shots at McGregor in hopes of securing the mega-fight in his first title defense.

Belal Muhammad willing to fight anyone

After Belal Muhammad became the welterweight champion at UFC 304, he says he is ready to fight anyone.

Muhammad wants to be another dominant champion and face any contender, like Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

“I had to get Dana White for the opportunity – he promised I would get it and he stuck to his word,” Muhammad said (via MMAJunkie). “He gave me this opportunity, so for me now it’s showing the UFC, showing Dana White and all them that I can be the best champion you have. The champion who fights all these guys. I want to be a champion like the reign of (Alexander) Volkanovski and (Israel) Adesanya where they looked at the next guy in line like, ‘Let me beat this guy.’ We never ducked anybody. We’re never ducking anybody. Point them out.”

Muhammad is 24-3 and one NC on a pro and is on an 11-fight unbeaten streak.