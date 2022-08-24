Belal Muhammad labels Conor McGregor as ‘pathetic’ following UFC 278 tweets: “You haven’t won a fight in five years”

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has hit back at Conor McGregor for his comments following Kamaru Usman’s knockout loss last Saturday.

Kamaru Usman would see his first loss inside the octagon at the hands of a resilient Leon Edwards, who landed a last-minute head kick to render Usman unconscious and capture the welterweight title.

While some took the time to send supportive messages to Usman, others saw it as an opportunity to poke fun and make jokes at Usman’s expense.

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor, would tweet out several messages following Usman’s loss, who he has had public spats with for some time now.

Hahahahahhhahajaaj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto 😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Mi no lika the boi no sleep dem man hahahaha twat got twatted https://t.co/blZAk9FS4L — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Belal Muhammad responds to Conor McGregor’s comments

No.5 ranked welterweight, Belal Muhammad, would make an appearance on Damon Martin’s The Fighter Vs. The Writer and when the subject of McGregor’s tweets came up, Muhammad would not hold back.

Muhammad would be highly critical of McGregor’s recent fight record and would brandish his actions as “pathetic”.

“Even Conor McGregor, where you know how it feels to lose in a championship fight,” Muhammad said. “You know what it feels to lose in front of family, man … These guys that kick a guy when he’s down, it just shows what kind of person they are. They’re just looking for that attention. Conor McGregor is looking for that attention, Jake Paul is looking for that attention. (h/t Sportskeeda)

“Karma’s going to come back to you,” Muhammad continued. “Especially a guy like Conor who, literally, you haven’t won a fight in five years, all you do is tweet when a big fight is coming on. You can have all the money in the world, but you don’t have any attention any more and that’s what you crave the most. You don’t have anybody screaming your name anymore and that’s what you want the most. So it just shows … it’s kind of pathetic where guys are now.”

