MMA Fans Lose It Over the Batman Vs. Joker Fight at UFC 312

After battling it out on the streets of Gotham for 85 years, Batman and The Joker will go toe-to-toe inside the Octagon at UFC 312.

Ahead of their clash this Saturday inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, flyweight standouts Wang Cong and Bruno Brasil engaged in one of the best staredowns in recent memory during the ceremonial weigh-ins during the early morning hours of Friday. In the clip, which you can see below, Cong dawned the makeup of the famous Batman villain The Joker while Brasil wore a mask depicting The Dark Knight.

The moment even got a smile out of UFC CEO Dana White who was front and center to oversee the face-off.

How good is this face-off?! #UFC312



🇨🇳 Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/6y4c1AHaMf — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 7, 2025

Wang Cong looks to bounce back after coming up short at UFC Macaw

Wang Cong made her UFC debut riding a significant amount of hype, much of it backed by her 2015 victory over current flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko under the Kunlun Fight banner. A 62-second knockout of Victoria Leonardo in August had everyone talking about Wang like she was the second coming of Alex Pereira.

Unfortunately, her hype train was halted just a few months later after succumbing to a rear-naked choke in the second round of her scrap against Gabriella Fernandes in November.

Now, she’ll look to bounce back against Brasil, a Brazilian scrapper who has alternated wins and losses in her last four fights.

Brasil has earned victories over Irish fan favorites Shauna Bannon and Molly McCann, but interwoven losses against Denise Gomes and Loma Lookboonmee have prevented her from making any headway at 125.