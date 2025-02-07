UFC 312 Loses Fight During Official Weigh-Ins

UFC returns to Australia for a loaded pay-per-view event headlined by a middleweight championship rematch.

Emanating from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, UFC 312 will feature not one but two world title tilts. In the main event of the evening, 185-pound titleholder Dricus Du Plessis puts his belt on the line against the same man he took it from a little more than a year ago, Sean Strickland.

It will be Du Plessis’ second time defending the middleweight strap after securing a fourth-round submission victory over Israel Adesanya in August.

In the co-main event, Chinese superstar Zhang Weili returns to put her strawweight strap up for grabs against undefeated Covina, California native Tatiana Suarez.

In all, 13 bouts are scheduled for UFC 312, but before all 26 fighters can step inside the Octagon, they’ll have to step on the scale and make weight for their respective fights. Official UFC 312 weigh-in results:

UFC 312 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Dricus du Plessis (185lbs) vs. Sean Strickland (185lbs) – UFC middleweight championship

Zhang Weili (115lbs) vs. Tatiana Suarez (114.5lbs) – UFC strawweight championship

Justin Tafa (266lbs) vs. Talisson Teixeira (263lbs)

Jimmy Crute (206lbs) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (205lbs)

Jake Matthews (170.5lbs) vs. Francisco Prado (170.5lbs)

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Jack Jenkins (146lbs) vs. Gabriel Santos (145.5lbs)

Tom Nolan (155.5lbs) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (156lbs)

Wang Cong (125lbs) vs. Bruna Brasil (125.5lbs)

Aleksandre Topuria (135.5lbs) vs. Colby Thicknesse (135.5lbs)

Prelims (ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Jonathan Micallef (170lbs) vs. Kevin Jousset (171lbs)

Kody Steele (156lbs) vs. Rong Zhu (156lbs)

Quillan Salkilld (156lbs) vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5lbs)

At the top of the broadcast, Jon Anik revealed that the previously scheduled flyweight bout between Hyun Sung Parka and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel is officially off after Tumendemberel could not make weight.

Watch the official weigh-ins below: