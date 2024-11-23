Wang Cong suffers huge upset loss as Gabriella Fernandes chokes her out – UFC Macau Highlights

Surging Chinese contender, Wang Cong was the victim of a massive upset defeat on the main card of UFC Fight Night Macau this morning — with sizeable betting underdog, Gabriella Fernandes wrapping up a stunning rear-naked choke submission win in the second round of their flyweight clash.

Cong, who entered the Octagon earlier this annum following a prior win on the Road to UFC format, turned in an impressive stoppage victory over Brazilian veteran, Victoria Leonardo back in August of last year in a first round win.

And holding a prior kickboxing victory over current undisputed flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko under the banner of Kunlun Fight back in 2016, Wang Cong staked her claim for a title fight with the dominant champion in the near future.

However, seeing a major spanner thrown into the works tonight on the main card of UFC Macau, Cong, who was largely dominated the pairing, was rocked by +675 betting underdog, Fernandes in the second round, who immediately took her back.

And patiently setting up the rear-naked choke submission, Fernandes would force a stoppage after referee, Marc Goddard deemed Cong was unconscious — in a major upset submission triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Wang Cong’s stunning upset loss to Gabriella Fernandes at UFC Macau