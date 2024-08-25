Watch: Wang Cong’s Viral One Punch Knockout in her UFC Debut

ByTimothy Wheaton
China’s Wang Cong took the MMA world by storm with her UFC debut. The MMA athlete, with a background in kickboxing, was able to defeat her opponent with a single-punch knockout just sixty-two seconds into the bout.

The Chinese-born Wang Cong won her last match in the Road to UFC series with a first-round submission. At UFC Vegas 96, she made her UFC debut and was able to earn a first-round knockout in just sixty-two seconds against Victoria Leonardo. Watch the Knockout:

The knockout has impressed MMA viewers all across the globe. UFC fans are excited for her future in the UFC.

‘The Joker’ Wang Cong is a veteran striker in the world of kickboxing. Throughout her kickboxing career, she has victories over notable athletes such as Sarel de Jong and Valentina Shevchenko. Plus, she has a draw against all-time great Tiffany van Soest. Wang Cong was also a world champion in Kunlun.

Since switching to MMA, she has gone a perfect 6-0 thus far, winning the majority of her fights by way of submission or KO/TKO. She wants to face Shevchenko in the UFC. After her most recent win, she said:

“I think if you compare Valentina Shevchenko to me, she has more experience, but I took some time to compete in boxing, and I believe my striking is better than her. If she takes a fight with me, I’ll fight her anytime.” [H/t MMAMania]

