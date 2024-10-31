“Just Retire It. End It.” Ariel Helwani Slams BMF Belt Calling for Its End

Ariel Helwani thinks it’s time for the UFC to retire the BMF title.

Introduced in 2019, the bragging rights belt was established to give Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz something to fight for when the two fan favorites headlined UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden. ‘Gamebred’ ended up winning the title via a third-round doctor’s stoppage TKO.

Since then, the belt has found its way around the waist of both Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway in 2024, but Helwani thinks the UFC should have done away with the gimmick immediately after it was wrapped around Masvidal’s waist.

The BMF title is an absolute mess. Just retire it. End it. pic.twitter.com/cssCd4oPfg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 30, 2024

”He [Usman] was the king of the welterweights and the people who were fighting for the BMF title weren’t in title contention just yet and so if you can’t be a champion there, you could create your own belt and this has been the issue that I’ve always had with the BMF title,” Helwani said on his show. “If I’m Islam Makhachev and you are touting Max Holloway is the baddest motherf**ker on the planet, I’m like, ‘Yo, this is my weight class, you won to fight in, I’m the baddest guy on the planet, I’m the baddest MFer at 155,’ that’s what the belt should recognize… Not some like secondary division within the division… It should have ended with the Masvidal fight in MSG.”

No Reigning BMF champion has ever won a fight inside the octagon

Masvidal went on to lose four straight fights inside the Octagon before walking away from the promotion last year. The promotion then reintroduced the title at UFC 291 for a long-awaited rematch between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

‘The Highlight’ ended up winning the fight and the title via a stunning second-round head-kick KO but handed it over to Max Holloway nine months later at UFC 300 when ‘Blessed’ scored an insane buzzer-beating knockout against the lightweight contender.

Holloway recently returned to the Octagon at UFC 308, not to defend the BMF belt, but to try and add another piece of hardware to his collection. ‘Blessed’ squared off with featherweight king Ilia Topuria and ended up suffering the first knockout loss of his illustrious career.

Interestingly, no BMF titleholder has ever won a fight inside the Octagon. Masvidal, Gaethje, and Holloway all went a combined 0-6 after laying claim to the fictitious title.

Maybe Helwani is onto something.