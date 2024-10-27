Max Holloway Opens Up After Devastating Loss to Ilia Topuria: “Thank You for the Love and Support”

UFC legend Max Holloway has opened up to his fans following a devastating knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

We all know that Max Holloway is a mixed martial arts legend. That’s been true for many years now and with each passing fight, he just continues to remind us why he’s so beloved. Unfortunately for ‘Blessed’, he was dealt one hell of a blow last night when he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 308.

It was a strange sight to see given how solid his chin has been over the years, and it was disappointing for his many fans who were all rooting for him to win. With that being said, he’s made it known that he wants to get back in there after taking some time off, likely until next summer.

In the following statement released on social media, Max Holloway spoke candidly about the loss and also praised the champion Ilia Topuria.

— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 27, 2024

Max Holloway sends a message to his fans

“Sometimes you get an highlight then sometimes you’re the highlight. This is why mma is the craziest sport in the world. Congrats to the El Matador. As to my family, friends and supporters, we good! The Blessed Express ain’t stopping here. We on our way to a new destination. Make sure you have your ticket, get excited. Thank you all for the love and support!”

In terms of the new destination, it certainly feels as if lightweight is where he’s going to head next. If he so desires, he could make a real run at 155 pounds – and who knows, perhaps he could even push for another championship.

Either way, he’s the BMF champion – and there are plenty of opportunities available for him if he chooses to dive in with another blockbuster fight in his next outing. At the very least, we should all be grateful that we’ve been able to see him compete for so long at this level.