At a time when Conor McGregor’s fighting career is at a crossroads, the last thing that Notorious needs is perceived ridicule from his own organisation. The news won’t please the fiery Irishman as UFC have released a promotional McGregor doll.

The figure appears to show the fighter sleeping after his defeat to Dustin Poirier earlier this year. It may just be a joke but it will be no laughing matter to a man who is recovering from serious injury while questions continue regarding his future.

Bad Timing

There are a number of Conor McGregor dolls on sale and some are actually sanctioned as official by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Fans of ‘Notorious’ can purchase their hero in many forms but will there be much demand for a doll that shows him to be at rest?

There isn’t too much action going on in regards to the Conor McGregor sleepy action figure but serious collectors might just empty their pockets in order to complete a set. Whether McGregor himself gets the joke remains to be seen.

On the Canvas

For the first time in his UFC career, Conor McGregor suffered back to back defeats as he went down to Dustin Poirier back in July. To add serious injury to the insult, the Irishman also suffered a broken leg which clearly ruled out any chance of a quick return to the Octagon.

What Next for Conor McGregor?

Connor McGregor may have issues with his leg but his mouth is in perfect working order. One thing that notorious likes to do is lash out on social media and potential opponents and anyone that may have their own opinion on what he should be doing.

Those in the firing line following his latest defeat were Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov and their respective families.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping weighed in and tried to add a calming and reasoning voice. Bisping feels that McGregor is under pressure and starting to realise that he is no longer one of the best in the world.

That could well be the case and, if Bisping’s thoughts are correct, Conor McGregor will have a burning desire to get back into the Octagon and to prove everyone wrong. It’s likely that UFC would be more than willing to let this happen.

Even if McGregor is past his best and unlikely to ever challenge for championships, he’s arguably the most talked about fighter in any combat sport. That means that, whenever he appears on an Ultimate Fighting Championship bill, the audience will increase. Ratings are important and ‘Notorious’ always attracts a boost in interest.

There are likely to be offers from elsewhere: Conor McGregor has already made his debut as a professional boxer and, while he suffered a one-sided defeat to undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather, there would be no shortage of potential opponents. Jake Paul is one of those who is likely to take on the Irishman if the chance arises.

Talks of a potential entry into WWE also exist and this is another possibility. For now, Conor McGregor will be focusing on his fitness and a return to MMA. There are a lot of people who have lost faith in him and the new sleepy McGregor doll might just be the extra incentive he needs to silence his doubters.