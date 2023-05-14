Former light heavyweight championship challenger, Anthony Smith appeared to be on the verge of calling time on his professional mixed martial arts career following his one-sided unanimous decision loss to Johnny Walker in the co-main event of UFC Charlotte last night. And according to promotional boss, Dana White, the Nebraska native is expected to still contemplate hanging up his gloves from active competition.

Suffering his second consecutive loss in the form of a rather one-sided unanimous decision loss to the #7 ranked light heavyweight contender, Walker, Smith had returned to the Octagon for the first time since suffered a debilitating ankle injury en route to a stoppage loss against recent vacant title challenger, Magomed Ankalaev last summer.

Dealing with a slew of hammering low kicks from Brazilian striker, Walker, Smith appeared on the verge of a stoppage loss in the final moments of the third round, almost finishing the fight near a seated position on the Octagon canvas.

And following the reading of his decision loss, Anthony Smith began to unwrap the tape on his gloves, before taking them off, with those watching and in attendance expecting an impending retirement from the top-5 challenger.

However, failing to secure a post-fight interview with former duel-weight champion, Daniel Cormier as the broadcast rolled onto the main event fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Jailton Almeida, Smith’s future remained firmly up in the air.

Anthony Smith expected to weigh-up immediate fighting future

And according to the above-mentioned, White – who believed Anthony Smith was about to retire from active competition, the former championship challenger informed personnel backstage that he would be weighing up his future in the sport.

“Anthony (Smith) – I thought he was gonna retire too,” Dana White told assembled media following UFC Charlotte. “I think after the fight, he told some in the back that he wants to think about it [retirement]. But I don’t know. He always comes to fight – he got busted up, he got hurt, and, you know, he did was he does, he toughs it out. Looked like that fight was a couple leg kicks away from being over. And if Johnny Walker would have put the pressure on him, he probably would have got the finish.”