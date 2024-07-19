Kamaru Usman names list of fighters he could face in UFC return: ‘They’re not on my level’

Linked with an expected return to the Octagon later this year in a comeback to his former welterweight stomping grounds, former champion, Kamaru Usman has a shortlist of four opponents who he could face in his next outing – claiming none of them are on his “level”, however.

Usman, a former undisputed welterweight champion and prior pound-for-pound number one rated challenger under the banner of the promotion, has been out of action since he made an impromptu middleweight move late last year.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Replacing former title chaser, Paulo Costa on short-notice, Auchi veteran, Usman suffered his third consecutive loss in the form of a controversial majority decision defeat against the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 back in October in Abu Dhabi.

Kamaru Usman weighs up fight with streaking contenders next

And weighing up his immediate fighting future in a return to the welterweight limit, ONX Labs staple, Usman earmarked clashes with the likes of another unbeaten star, Ian Garry, as well as incoming title challenger and UFC 304 main event feature, Belal Muhammad.

“I’m not going to say, ‘Of course’ – I’m going to say that there’s a huge chance that it comes down to one of these guys because these are the streaky guys right now,” Kamaru Usman said on his podcast. “These are the hot guys – as I like to think of it, these are the new hot chicks in the division right now and of course, you know we love hot chicks.”

“These are the hot prospects right now in the division and of course, staying at welterweight I would have to choose one of these guys – you know, it is what it is, I have no problem with either one. I think they’re all great fighters, they’re tough, young, strong fighters making their way up and it’s up to me to go and show them that they’re not there yet, that they’re not on my level yet.”

Who do you think ex-champion Kamaru Usman should fight in his return?