Virna Jandiroba stops Amanda Lemos with nasty armbar after grappling battle – UFC Vegas 94 Highlights

Brazilian contender, Virna Jandiroba may have punched her ticket to a first title fight under the banner of the UFC tonight in the main card of UFC Vegas 94, laying waste to former title challenger, Amanda Lemos with a second round armbar — to rack up her fourth consecutive victory.

Jandiroba, the current number five ranked strawweight contender, entered tonight’s main event premiere against Brazilian compatriot, Lemos off the back of unanimous decision win over Loopy Godinez, as well as prior judging successes over both Marina Rodriguez, and Angela Hill.

And in some early trouble against former strawweight title challenger, Lemos, who unsuccessfully attempted to pry gold from current queen, Zhang Weili, Jandiroba survived a pair of guillotine choke and then toehold submission attempts from the vicious finisher.

Latching onto her first submission win since a stoppage over the now-retired, Felice Herrig four years ago, former Invicta FC strawweight champion, Jandiroba managed to turn in another armbar win — forcing a tap from Lemos in a taut effort, landing a fourth consecutive win and likely cracking the divisional top-3.

Below, catch the highlights from Virna Jandiroba’s submission win over Amanda Lemos