Johnny Walker scored the biggest win of his career on Saturday at UFC Charlotte.

Both fighters came out relatively cautious, well aware of the power and skill that each man possesses. Things escalated near the two-minute mark when Smith fired off a big left that connected but ate a right hand in return that clearly rocked him. Walker showed restraint and continued to mix up his striking. With 90 seconds left, Smith got a little too aggressive and caught a right hand while moving in, but ‘Lionheart’ was able to change levels and secure a takedown to grind out the rest of the round.

Smith and Walker were much more conservative in the second round and they continued trading leg kicks throughout. Things got a little chippy between the two toward the end of the round when they began having a conversation in the middle of the Octagon. Fans hoping for a faster pace in the third round were left a little disappointed as neither man showed an interest in unloading their weapons.

In the end, Johnny Walker walked away with the victory, earning his third straight win inside the Octagon. Walker could find himself in the light heavyweight top five come Monday.

Official Results: Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Check Out Highlights From Johnny Walker vs. Anthony Smith at UFC Charlotte Below:

Johnny Walker having fun before his fight. This guy is crazy 😝 pic.twitter.com/W3MuikhtJK — S1apSh0es (@S1apSh0es) May 13, 2023

Anthony Smith: “You’re attacking my family”



Johnny Walker: “… WHAT?”



💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Q0zPXYRbZH — Trevor Peek Stan Account (@TrueCrimeAndMMA) May 13, 2023