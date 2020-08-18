Former light-heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson is set to end his retirement by re-entering the USADA testing pool ahead of a return to UFC 205lb division.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN broke the news to his social media followers late last night, he wrote.

“Breaking: Anthony Johnson will re-enter the UFC’s mandatory drug testing program this week in anticipation of a comeback, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz. Right now, the plan is to come back as a light heavyweight.”

Abdelaziz quickly confirmed the report to be true and expressed his view that the light-heavyweight division was more exciting with the addition of his client – Johnson, he wrote.

“I know it’s normal to be uncomfortable when this beast will comeback Lightheavyweight division just got very excited.”

Johnson walked away from the sport after suffering a submission loss against Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 back in April 2017.

The 36-year-old previously announced he was planning a comeback in March but things went quiet on Johnson’s side according to UFC president Dana White and the comeback seemed off the table.

Now it back on fans can look forward to Johnson showcasing his infamous punches power that previously saw him take out the likes of Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader, Glover Teixeira and Alexander Gustafsson during his rise to the top.

This news came hot on the heels of Jon Jones officially relinquishing his light-heavyweight title. ‘Bones’ took to social media last night to break the news, he wrote.

“Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans.”

Earlier in the day, an exciting 205lb fight between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz was announced. It is now expected these two men will square off for the belt vacated by Jones on September 26.

Do you think Anthony Johnson can make another run at the UFC light-heavyweight title?