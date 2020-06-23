Dana White On Anthony Johnson’s Return: ‘He Sort Of Disappeared Again’

Spread the word!













Is Johnson Actually Coming Back?

There appears to be no new update on a potential Anthony Johnson return.

“Rumble” announced last year that he would be returning to the UFC following his retirement from the sport back in 2017. He has since teased a return to the light heavyweight division as well as a move up to heavyweight.

His most recent update came earlier this month where he claimed he would be returning to the welterweight division. Although it was clearly a joke, it was a promising sign that Johnson weighed in at just over 230 pounds at the time.

But as far as UFC president Dana White is concerned, Johnson has disappeared and there hasn’t been any recent word of a comeback.

And that’s a good thing as well according to the UFC head honcho.

“You know what, there was talk about it for a minute and then it all stopped and he sort of disappeared again,” White said at the UFC Vegas 3 post-fight press conference (via BJ Penn). “Listen, it is good because if you don’t wanna fight and if you walked away the first time, and you’re coming back for what? What are you coming back for? If it’s just a payday, he’s a smart kid he can go do a lot of other things man.

“This is a young man’s game. These up and coming kids are savages. Look at this [Josh] Emmett and [Shane] Burgos fight. Both of those guys looking for the credit and the respect they feel they deserve. Those are the type of dudes you’re gonna fight. This is a young man’s game.”

Interestingly, Johnson is still yet to re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing pool which would require him to be tested for at least six months before he can actually compete.

All we can do is wait for now.

Do you think Johnson will fight again?