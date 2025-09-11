Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline Set for UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden

UFC 322 on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City has gained a new matchup as 28-fight strawweight veteran Angela Hill will face rising prospect Fatima Kline. The bout was confirmed by sources speaking to MMA Fighting and MMA Junkie. This addition brings further depth to a card headlined by Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev for the UFC welterweight title, with Valentina Shevchenko defending her women’s flyweight crown against Zhang Weili in the co-main event.

Angela Hill enters this clash at age 40, holding the record for the second-most UFC fights ever recorded by a woman. Her overall MMA record stands at 18-15, with a 13-15 mark under the UFC banner. In her last five starts, Hill has gone 3-2, most recently suffering a unanimous decision loss to Iasmin Lucindo in August. Despite that setback, she remains one of the most experienced competitors in the strawweight division, having secured notable wins over Ketlen Souza and Luana Pinheiro earlier in her career.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 09: (L-R) Angela Hill punches Iasmin Lucindo of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Fatima Kline, at 25 years old, has compiled an 8-1 professional record, including two stoppages in her last two UFC appearances. After dropping her promotional debut on short notice to Jasmine Jasudavicius, she rebounded with back-to-back finishes against Melissa Martinez and Victoria Dudakova by knockout. Those victories extended her current winning streak to two and demonstrated her growing capacity for decisive outcomes inside the Octagon.

This matchup pairs veteran durability with prospect momentum. Hill’s experience tests the division’s emerging talents, while Kline gains exposure against a fighter renowned for consistency. For Hill, this contest represents an opportunity to halt a two-fight skid and reestablish herself in strawweight rankings. For Kline, a third straight win, especially via finish, could launch her toward the division’s top 15.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 11: (R-L) Fatima Kline punches Viktoriia Dudakova of Russia in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC 322 marks the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden, following UFC 309 in November 2024. The event features seven total fights on the main pay-per-view card, including an undercard bout between Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates. The full fight card will be announced in the coming weeks, with Hill vs. Kline as one of the announced supporting bouts.

Both fighters will need to make the 115-pound limit at weigh-ins, scheduled for November 14. Hill’s last title run ended in the opening round of The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale against Tatiana Suarez, while Kline has yet to face ranked opposition. The upcoming encounter will offer clarity on their respective trajectories: Hill’s capacity to remain competitive against younger competition, and Kline’s readiness for the division’s upper echelon.