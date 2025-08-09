Iasmin Lucindo Outclasses Angela Hill in Dominant Decision Victory – UFC Vegas 109 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill - UFC Vegas 109 Highlights

Iasmin Lucindo climbed back into the win column with a dominant performance against Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 109.

After a fairly competitive first round, Hill came out firing on all cylinders in the second, throwing a switch-kick and nearly catching Lucindo in a guillotine choke early in the stanza. But despite the early storm from her opponent, Lucindo quickly shifted the momentum in her favor, ending the round in a dominant position on the mat.

gettyimages 2229303646 612x612 1
gettyimages 2229302769 612x612 1

It didn’t take long for Lucindo to return ‘Overkill’ to the mat in the third, settling into side control with more than three-and-a-half minutes to go in the fight. Lucindo kept Hill’s back to the mat, securing yet another round on the scorecards and a decisive decision victory over the 33-fight veteran.

READ MORE:  Dricus Du Plessis' Weird Style Won't Mean Anything When he's Getting Submitted, according to Khamzat Chimaev

Official Result: Iasmin Lucindo def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

gettyimages 2229303098 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 109:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts