Iasmin Lucindo Outclasses Angela Hill in Dominant Decision Victory – UFC Vegas 109 Highlights

Iasmin Lucindo climbed back into the win column with a dominant performance against Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 109.

After a fairly competitive first round, Hill came out firing on all cylinders in the second, throwing a switch-kick and nearly catching Lucindo in a guillotine choke early in the stanza. But despite the early storm from her opponent, Lucindo quickly shifted the momentum in her favor, ending the round in a dominant position on the mat.

It didn’t take long for Lucindo to return ‘Overkill’ to the mat in the third, settling into side control with more than three-and-a-half minutes to go in the fight. Lucindo kept Hill’s back to the mat, securing yet another round on the scorecards and a decisive decision victory over the 33-fight veteran.

Official Result: Iasmin Lucindo def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 109: