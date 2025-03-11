Boxing Sensation Amanda Serrano Aims to Eclipse a Big Ronda Rousey Milestone This Summer

ByCraig Pekios
Amanda Serrano is coming for Ronda Rousey’s record.

Emerging as one of boxing’s biggest names regardless of gender, Serrano is on the cusp of becoming the highest-paid female athlete in combat sports history. Currently, that record is held by Rousey, the UFC’s first-ever women’s champion who earned a whopping $13 million during his run inside the Octagon according to court documents.

In comparison, former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes banked $8-10 million throughout her UFC career.

However, Rousey’s record may no longer stand as of July 11 when Serrano steps back inside the squared circle for a highly anticipated trilogy fight with Katie Taylor.

Taking to social media, Serrano declared that her threequel with Taylor will likely make her the highest-paid woman in combat sports history, eclipsing a record currently held by Rousey.

“I’m the highest paid female in boxing today & come July 11th I’ll be breaking Ronda Rousey’s record as the highest paid female Combat sports athlete in history,” Serrano wrote on X while reacting to a recent interview with American boxing promoter Lou Dibella.

Jake Paul backs up Amanda Serrano’s statement

Jake Paul, who promotes Serrano under his Most Valuable Promotions banner, also wrote on X that the multi-time world champion would eclipse Rousey’s single-event earnings record.

“When Amanda Serrano enters the ring on July 11th, she will become the highest-paid woman in sports history for a single event,” Paul posted. “ALL SPORTS. Ronda Rousey had the record previously.”

With that said, Serrano may eclipse Rousey’s biggest single-event payday, but she likely has a ways to go before overtaking the top spot on the all-time earnings list.

Rousey reportedly took him $4.8 million for her 48-second knockout loss against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. If Paul is to be believed, Serrano will take home more than that after the dust settles on her third scrap with Taylor this summer.

Serrano is 0-2 against Taylor with their most recent clash coming in the co-main event of Netflix’s Paul vs. Tyson card in November. Taylor won the rematch via unanimous decision, though the result came with a heap of controversy after an accidental headbutt from Taylor sliced Serrano’s brow wide open.

