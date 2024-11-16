Jake Paul Outworks ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, Scores Unanimous Decision Victory – Paul vs. Tyson Highlights

Jake Paul scored the biggest win of his career, defeating the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet‘ in an entertaining eight-round scrap at AT&T Stadium.

Tyson came out looking to close the distance and connect early, but Paul made him pay near the end of the first with a glancing right hook. The second round — like the first — remained relatively close with ‘Iron’ actually outlanding Paul. However, the tide began to turn in the third when Paul landed a stiff left that wobbled Tyson. Paul landed a few more left that appeared to take Tyson off his game.

The next three rounds saw Paul take control of the ring, leaning on his jab to keep distance between himself and Tyson while trying to set up his patented right hand.

In the seventh, Tyson came out looking to push the pace and land early, but Paul was able to avoid the danger and maintained control of the fight with his footwork and distance management. That appeared to be Tyson’s final push as he just couldn’t muster much in the way of offense throughout the final two rounds.

By the time it was all said and done, ‘The Problem Child’ had outstruck Tyson by 60 strikes and the official announcement was nothing more than a formality.

Official Result: Official Result: Jake Paul def. Mike Tyson via unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73)

Check Out Highlights From Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: