Katie Taylor lands unanimous decision win over Amanda Serrano in ‘Fight of the Year’ rematch – Highlights

Retaining her championships and the title as undisputed gold holder tonight in her long-anticipated rematch, Katie Taylor managed to battle back from a point deduction in the eighth round of her clash with Puerto Rican challenger, Amanda Serrano in a re-run of their brutal Madison Square Garden back-and-forth in their co-main event clash on tonight’s Paul – Tyson card.

Taylor, who entered tonight’s title rematch with Serrano off the back of a 2022 massive title fight in New York, managed to avenge her sole professional loss against British champion, Chantelle Cameron in her last outing, scoring a decision win in home soil in Dublin last November.

And a year one, Katie Taylor was once more forced to fight back from the massive power from Serrano, finding herself on the receiving end of a massive, winging right hook before the bell sounded for the end of the first round.

And suffering a massive cut on her right eyebrow midway through the rematch clash, Serrano was forced to consult with the doctor before continuing, with Taylor blamed for accidentally clashing heads with the Puetro Rico challenger.

And receiving a dubious point deduction in the eight round, Taylor managed to rally and turn in a pair of decisive ninth and tenth round win, landing a unanimous decision (95-94, 95-94, 95-94) victory on the scorecards come the end of ten rounds.

However, following the bout, Serrano labelled Bray native, Katie Taylor a “dirty fighter “– and accused the Olympic gold medalist of intentionally headbutting her throughout their pair of fights, as well as the Irish star’s clashes with Chantelle Cameron.

Welcoming the chance to take on Serrano in a future trilogy bout, Taylor suggested the duo take each other over the course of 10 rounds — this time with three-minute rounds.

