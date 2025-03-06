Katie Taylor books trilogy fight with Amanda Serrano in massive July main event at MSG

A trilogy clash between world champion gold holder, Katie Taylor, and Puerto Rico striker, Amanda Serrano has been booked for July 11. next — with the duo looking to bring a definitive end to their series atop an all-womens boxing card in Madison Square Garden this summer.

Fighting twice over the course of twelve rounds in hotly-contested title pairings, Bray native, Taylor has emerged with a pair of contentious victories over veteran pugilist, Serrano, the most recent of which in November.

Co-headlining a Netflix broadcasted event in Texas late last year, Olympic gold medal winner, Taylor turned in another controversial decision win over Serrano in ‘The Lone Star State’.

And first headlining at Madison Square Garden in New York, Taylor would secure a split decision back in 2022, Taylor would extend her unbeaten professional record to 21-0.

Katie Taylor set for trilogy fight with Amanda Serrano in the summer

And as confirmed by the Wicklow striker this evening, Taylor following a post by Netflix — in association with Jake Paul-led promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, the duo will clash for a third time this summer in ‘The Big Apple’.

“After two epic clashes, it all comes down to this. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will shatter records once more when they headline the first-ever all women’s professional boxing card at Madison Square Garden in New York City.”

KATIE TAYLOR VS AMANDA SERRANO

LIVE ON NETFLIX 🥊 FRIDAY, JULY 11



After two epic clashes, it all comes down to this. Taylor and Serrano will shatter records once more when they headline the first-ever all-women’s professional boxing card at Madison Square Garden in New York… pic.twitter.com/kIx06ekuF7 — Netflix (@netflix) March 6, 2025

And admitting she was fortunate to best Serrano in their series of fights in the last three years, Taylor immediately welcomed the chance to take on the Puerto Rico native for a third time in another title fight.

“I’m 2-0 against Amanda (Serrano) but it’s obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring so I think it’s only right that we have the trilogy,” Katie Taylor explained.