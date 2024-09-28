Aljamain Sterling set to meet Movsar Evloev in rebooked fight at UFC 310 in December

A featherweight pairing between former undisputed bantamweight gold holder, Aljamain Sterling and surging Russian contender, Movsar Evloev has been rescheduled for an end-of-year UFC 310 card on December 7. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sterling, who currently holds the number nine rank at featherweight, was forced from a return against Evloev at UFC 307 next weekend, citing an elbow injury suffered during training ahead of the bout.

As for Evloev, the number six rated challenger most recently extended his winning spree to eighteen straight fights back in January against British contender, Arnold Allen, landing a decision win on the main card of UFC 297.

“New date, same mission,” UFC posted. “@MovsarUFC vs. @FunkmasterMMA has been rescheduled to take place at #UFC310.”

Making his featherweight divisional bow back in April on the preliminary card of UFC 300, former bantamweight gold holder, Aljamain Sterling landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar, returning to winning ways after a brutal second round knockout loss to fellow former champion, Sean O’Malley.

Also receiving a rescheduling for UFC 310, a heavyweight clash between former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane and another surging Russian force in the form of Alexander Volkov, with the duo set to rekindle their rivalry in an end-of-year rematch.

Former undisputed and interim welterweight title challenger, Nick Diaz is also booked to take on Brazilian-American veteran, Vicente Luque at UFC 310 at the end of the year, snapping a lengthy hiatus from the Octagon in the process.

At the time of publication, an official headliner for the final flagship card of the year has yet to be determined by the organization.