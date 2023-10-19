Israel Adesanya picks Alexander Volkanovski to KO Islam Makhachev at UFC 294: ‘He’s gonna catch him’

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has predicted a third round knockout win for his close friend and training partner, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 this weekend, winning the lightweight title in his rematch with champion, Islam Makhachev.

Set to share the Octagon with Makhachev for the second time this year this weekend in Abu Dhabi, undisputed featherweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Volkanovski replaces former lightweight titleholder, Charles Oliveira on just 10 days’ notice, attempting to avenge a prior loss to the former.

Headlining UFC 284 back in February in enemy territory in Perth, Australia – American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev landed a close decision win over Volkanovski, handing the New South Wales native his first promotional loss.

Alexander Volkanovski backed to KO Islam Makhachev in UFC 294 rematch

Sharing the Octagon again this weekend in the Middle East – despite the fact Volkanovski is taking the bout on such short-notice against Makhachev, Adesanya believes his training partner can avenge a February loss, and even stop the Russian with strikes.

“Now he (Alexander Volkanovski) knows what he (Islam Makhachev) brings,” Israel Adesanya siad of the UFC 294 headliner on his official YouTube channel. “This guy can take me down? He can’t keep me down. I can get back up and f*ck him up. So, now he knows what to do and he doesn’t have to worry about, ‘I need to last with this guy. Only 11 days, cool. I been on the couch, cool.’”

“When it gets to the fourth and fifth round, watch ‘Volk’ not get tired,” Israel Adesanya explained. “I don’t think it’s gonna get that long. I honestly think third round, maybe even second round, but I think third round. ‘Volk’s’ gonna finish him. Catch him with a shot, drop him, and ground and pound him to a finish. If he submits him, that would be f*cking insane but I think ‘Volk’s’ gonna catch him and drop him and finish him.”

Who wins at UFC 294: Islam Makhachev or Alexander Volkanovski?