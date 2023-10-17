Daniel Cormier set to commentate teammate Islam Makhachev’s title fight at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

Just as he did a year ago, former two-division champion, Daniel Cormier is set to serve as color-commentator for this weekend’s UFC 294 lightweight title fight involving his close friend and American Kickboxing Academy training partner, Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight championship, will return to the Octagon this weekend atop UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE – in search of his third consecutive lightweight title fight victory.

Initially booking a lightweight title fight rematch with Charles Oliveira, Makhachev saw his re-run with the former champion fall to the wayside just 10 days’ out, after the Brazilian suffered a nasty cut over his right eyebrow, forcing him to withdraw from the clash.

However, in a quickfire turnaround, Makhachev will now face off with undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski – for the second time in as many fights, with the Australian replacing Oliveira and rematching Makhachev for lightweight gold.

The night’s co-headliner also saw a massive switch up too, with former middleweight champion, Paulo Costa ruled from a heated grudge match with the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev, after he developed a bursitis infection in his elbow.

Replacing Belo Horizonte native, Costa comes former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who clashes with Chimaev in a middleweight divisional bow – and subsequently, a title-eliminator clash at 185lbs.

Islam Makhachev’s UFC 294 return will be called by Daniel Cormier

And with Makhachev once more headlining at the Etihad Arena for the second year running, according to a report from MMA Junkie, the Russian’s former training partner and teammate at AKA, Hall of Fame inductee, Cormier will call the action from the commentary booth for his friend’s title fight rematch with Islam Makhachev.

#UFC294 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Daniel Cormier calls Islam Makhachev's title fight (via @MikeBohn) https://t.co/7mxk7vqcFo — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 17, 2023

Alongside Cormier serving as color-commentator, former lightweight contender and potentially soon-to-be-returning lightweight challenger, Paul Felder will serve in a three-man booth – alongside play-by-play lead, Jon Anik.

