Defending UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has been forced to withdraw from the attempted defence of his championship next weekend against the number-one ranked contender, Brian Ortega due to COVID-19 protocols.



Set to feature as the opening title clash of a championship doubleheader next weekend at the UFC Apex, protocols amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the City Kickboxing mainstay to withdraw from the co-main event tilt per the promotion’s broadcast team at UFC Vegas 22 tonight.



The removal of Volkanovski follows news prior today regarding tonight’s co-headlining matchup between the would-be returning, Gregor Gillespie and the Australian’s teammate, Brad Riddell — with that pairing also shelved from tonight’s card amid COVID-19 protocols.



Per the broadcast team of play-by-play commentator, Brendan Fitzgerald, UFC lightweight contender, Paul Felder, and former middleweight champion, Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping, the clash will be rescheduled for another event, with Ortega removed from the entire card as a result.



Scoring his first defence of the featherweight championship at UFC 251 on ‘Fight Island’ in July, Volkanovski secured a close, split-decision victory over former titleholder, Max Holloway in a co-main event rematch.



The victory for Volkanovski came as his second over Holloway following his crowning outing at UFC 245 in December of 2019. The 32-year-old also holds a knockout win over multiple-time title challenger, Chad Mendes and a unanimous decision win over former featherweight gold holder, Jose Aldo.



For Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Ortega, the Californian returned from an almost two-year layoff in October at UFC Fight Island 6 in Abu Dhabi, UAE — in spectacular fashion via a largely one-sided unanimous judging victory over fellow one-time championship chaser, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung.



Renowned finisher, Ortega added Jung to an eye-catching UFC resume, which features victories over former lightweight titleholder, Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson, Clay Guida, Diego Brandao, and Renato Moicano.



Ortega’s sole Octagon loss came at UFC 231 in December of 2018 when he dropped a one-sided unanimous decision defeat to common-foe, Holloway in his first attempted title challenge under the promotion’s banner.



Taking main event honours next weekend from Las Vegas, Nevada, a heavyweight championship rematch between reigning division kingpin, Stipe Miocic and surging bruiser, Francis Ngannou.