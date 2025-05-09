Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC 315 match between Alexa Grasso and Natália Silva is a high-profile women’s flyweight bout, with Silva entering as the clear betting favorite. Here is a summary of the current odds, expected method of victory, and how the betting lines have shifted leading up to the fight.

Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva – Odds

Natália Silva, who is undefeated in her UFC tenure (6-0), is favored to win with moneyline odds ranging from -240 to -270 across major sportsbooks. This means a bettor would need to wager $240 to $270 to win $100 if Silva is victorious. Alexa Grasso, a former champion and currently ranked No. 1, is the underdog with odds between +205 and +220, so a $100 bet on Grasso would return $205 to $220 if she wins. Play more games with free spins no deposit required.

The odds for Silva have moved notably in her favor over time. The fight originally opened as a pick ’em with both fighters at -110, but as the event approached, Silva’s odds shortened significantly while Alexa Grasso’s lengthened, reflecting growing confidence from bettors and analysts in Silva’s chances. As of the latest updates, Silva is around -250 to -270, and Grasso is around +205 to +220.

For the method of victory, most predictions and betting markets expect Silva to win by decision. The odds for Silva to win by decision are around -160, making this the most likely outcome according to bookmakers. Silva is seen as having advantages in speed, striking volume, and defense, and her elite takedown defense (91%) is expected to neutralize Grasso’s grappling attempts. Grasso is respected for her experience and toughness, with some analysts suggesting she could win a round or make the fight competitive, but the consensus is that Silva’s movement and striking will control the action.

The stakes for Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva at UFC 315 are high for both fighters and for the women’s flyweight division as a whole. Grasso, a former champion and currently ranked No. 1, is trying to bounce back after losing her title to Valentina Shevchenko. A win here would put her right back in line for another title shot, proving she’s still among the best in the division and capable of reclaiming the belt. For Silva, who is undefeated in the UFC and ranked No. 5, this fight is her biggest opportunity yet. If she beats Grasso, she will almost certainly secure a title shot and establish herself as a top contender for the championship.