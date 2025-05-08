“A Beautiful War” Alexa Grasso Predicts Fireworks in Clash of Punches vs. Kicks At UFC 315 Against Natalia Silva

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is set to face rising contender Natalia Silva in a pivotal women’s flyweight bout at UFC 315 this Saturday in Montreal. The matchup features two of the division’s most dynamic strikers, with Grasso promising fans an explosive contest.

UFC 315

Alexa Grasso, from Guadalajara, Mexico, was the first Mexican woman to win a UFC title and remains one of the division’s top talents. Known for her crisp boxing and relentless work ethic, Grasso held the flyweight belt until a close loss to Valentina Shevchenko last September. Now ranked No. 1, she’s eager to climb back into title contention with a statement win.

Her opponent, Brazil’s Natalia Silva, is undefeated in the UFC with a 6-0 record and currently sits at No. 5 in the rankings. Silva, 28, brings a taekwondo background and a reputation for flashy kicks and movement, having recently defeated former champion Jessica Andrade in a dominant performance.

Alexa Grasso Talks Natalia Silva

For Alexa Grasso, this fight is a fresh challenge after years of preparing for Valentina Shevchenko. “It’s a great challenge. She has a background with Taekwondo. She kicks a lot and she moves a lot. I think it’s going to be a super exciting fight. She shines with her legs; I shine with my hands. So, it’s going to be a beautiful war,” Grasso said at UFC 315 media day.

Both fighters have much at stake. A win for Silva could secure her a title shot, while Grasso is determined to prove she remains among the elite. “It’s always like climbing a new mountain. You get to the top and you realize that there’s another one, and another one. It’s good to be a contender again, to try to fight for that place. I’m just training super hard,” Grasso added.

With the winner likely moving into title contention, Grasso vs. Silva promises to be a high-stakes, action-packed showcase of striking styles, punches versus kicks, at the top of the UFC flyweight division.