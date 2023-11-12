Alex Pereira snatches title, stops Jiri Prochazka with second round knockout victory – UFC 295 Highlights
Former undisputed middleweight champion, Alex Pereira has minted himself as the new undisputed light heavyweight champion, landing a second round ground strikes TKO win over former divisional champion, Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden.
Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, turned in a masterful striking display on the feet in the opening round, chopping up the lead leg of Czech Republic native, Prochazka with a slew of thudding low kicks, before he taken down at the Octagon fence with over two minutes and change remaining in the opening frame.
And surviving a scar on the feet of his own in the second round, Sao Paulo native, Alex Pereira managed to catch Prochazka with a right hook and straight left hand in close at the Octagon fence, dropping Prochazka to his knees before he defended a double-leg attempt.
Scrambling to survive, Prochazka found himself on the receiving end of multiple shots to the side of his head, including some elbows, before Pereira assumed full mount — with referee, Marc Goddard stepping in, handing Pereira the title victory, to much criticizm from the mixed martial arts community.