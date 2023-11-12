Alex Pereira snatches title, stops Jiri Prochazka with second round knockout victory – UFC 295 Highlights

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Alex Pereira has minted himself as the new undisputed light heavyweight champion, landing a second round ground strikes TKO win over former divisional champion, Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, turned in a masterful striking display on the feet in the opening round, chopping up the lead leg of Czech Republic native, Prochazka with a slew of thudding low kicks, before he taken down at the Octagon fence with over two minutes and change remaining in the opening frame.

And surviving a scar on the feet of his own in the second round, Sao Paulo native, Alex Pereira managed to catch Prochazka with a right hook and straight left hand in close at the Octagon fence, dropping Prochazka to his knees before he defended a double-leg attempt.

Scrambling to survive, Prochazka found himself on the receiving end of multiple shots to the side of his head, including some elbows, before Pereira assumed full mount — with referee, Marc Goddard stepping in, handing Pereira the title victory, to much criticizm from the mixed martial arts community.

Below, catch the highlights from Alex Pereira’s knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295