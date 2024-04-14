Alex Pereira retains title, stops Jamahal Hill with hellacious first round KO – UFC 300 Highlights

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira remains the pacesetter at 205lbs following tonight’s UFC 300 card in Las Vegas, finishing former champion, Jamahal Hill with a brutal first round KO in the pair’s grudge fight atop the monumental event.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, and the current undisputed light heavyweight champion, earned his second crown under the promotion’s banner back in November at UFC 295, stopping fellow card feature, Jiri Prochazka in the pair’s vacant title affair.

And welcoming the above-mentioned Illinois native, Hill back to the Octagon for the first time since his January vacant title win over Pereira’s training partner and close friend, Glover Teixeira last year, Alex Pereira made incredibly short work of his challenger tonight.

Firing off a couple of notable outside calf kick to Dana White’s Contender Series product, Hill’s southpaw lead leg, Pereira was offered a time of stoppage by referee, Herb Dean after a stray groin kick from Hill — which he elected to immediately brush off to one side.

And in the aftermath of his rejection of a timeout, Alex Pereira clipped Hill with almost a shovel left hook — sending him crashing to the canvas on his back, before swarming, assuming top control and finishing with a series of brutal hammer fist strikes.

Following his victory, Pereira announced his plans to retain his light heavyweight title further down the line, but also weighed up the prospect of a return in just three weeks time at UFC 301 in his Brazil — in a heavyweight division debut against current interim champion, Tom Aspinall.

Below, catch the highlights from Alex Pereira’s brutal KO win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300