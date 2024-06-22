Yoel Romero claims to have key to beat Alex Pereira in future clash: ‘It would be an honor to fight him’

Promotional veteran, Yoel Romero has claimed to have the key to topple incoming UFC 303 headliner, Alex Pereira at the light heavyweight limit, suggesting a strategy of mixing the martial arts is a surefire way to beat the Brazilian.

Romero, a former multiple-time title challenger at the middleweight limit during his tenure with the Dana White-led organization, has since made the move to Bellator MMA following the end of his UFC contract, fighting five times since.

Sidelined since a PFL vs. Bellator event back in February, Cuban veteran, Romero landed a unanimous decision win over another former UFC title challenger, Thiago Santos – following an unsuccessful title charge against Vadim Nemkov.

As for Pereira, the former middleweight champion an incumbent light heavyweight kingpin, headlines UFC 303 next weekend on short-notice in a title fight re-run against Jiri Prochazka.

Yoel Romero previews Alex Pereira fight in the future

And faltering just once in the Octagon in the form of a second round knockout loss to Israel Adesanya back in April of last year, Sao Paulo knockout ace, Pereira can be defeated by mixing up a fighting strategy, according to Olympic wrestling medal winner, Romero.

“A lot of people talk and they think if I would fight against the big champ (Alex) Pereira in the UFC, 205lbs – he has plenty of experience,” Yoel Romero said on the Overdogs podcast. “[He] is a born striker, it would be an honor to fight people with caliber [like him]. He’s a man born of a women, same as me.”

“Everything is possible when you believe, he has two hands, I also have two hands – all can happen,” Yoel Romero continued. “The strategy to beat Alex is doing a well mixed fight. You can’t wrestle and wrestle [continuously], you can’t do striking and striking [continously].”

