Watch – UFC champ Alex Pereira scares off customers trading in his cards at Topps hobby shop

ByCraig Pekios
Watch - UFC star Alex Pereira scares off customers trying to trade in his card at Topps hobby shop

Topps is partnering with Alex Pereira to promote its trading card buyback event.

Topps and participating hobby shops will buy back 2024 Topps Chrome Alex Pereira cards in exchange for store credit. To advertise the event, the trading card manufacturer put together a promo featuring ‘Poatan’ as a seemingly not-so-friendly clerk at a local hobby shop.

If you want to participate in the buyback program, the process is fairly simple:

  • Buy 2024 Topps Chrome UFC and collect Alex Pereira cards.
  • Bring those Alex Pereira cards to your local participating hobby shop.
  • Exchange the cards for store credit.

Topps has a list of participating partners on its website right here. If you don’t have a location in your area, Topps is partnering with three retailers to service mail-in UFC Main Event cards for the buyback event.

READ MORE:  Demetrious Johnson reveals how much money he made from being in UFC video games: 'It's pretty dope'

What’s next for Alex pereira?

Alex Pereira is fresh off his first defense of the light heavyweight title at UFC 300 last month. There, he scored a sensational first-round knockout of Jamahal Hill to retain his title.

Alex Pereira

Since then, Pereira has expressed interest in a rematch with former champion Jiri Prochazka, who landed his own highlight-reel-worthy KO at the landmark event in Las Vegas.

READ MORE:  UFC star Ciryl Gane to carry the Olympic torch ahead of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris
Prochazka KOs Rakic

However, fight fans have become obsessed with the idea of a potential superfight between ‘Poatan’ and Jon Jones after the undisputed UFC heavyweight world champion suggested that a scrap between the two would be worth putting off retirement.

Jon Jones on Alex Pereira fight

Of course, ‘Bones’ will look to settle some business with consensus heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic before entertaining the idea of a showdown with the Brazilian boogeyman.

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira tipped to enter 'GOAT' debate with third title fight win: 'That dude better be in the conversation'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts