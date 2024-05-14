Watch – UFC champ Alex Pereira scares off customers trading in his cards at Topps hobby shop

Topps is partnering with Alex Pereira to promote its trading card buyback event.

Topps and participating hobby shops will buy back 2024 Topps Chrome Alex Pereira cards in exchange for store credit. To advertise the event, the trading card manufacturer put together a promo featuring ‘Poatan’ as a seemingly not-so-friendly clerk at a local hobby shop.

If you want to participate in the buyback program, the process is fairly simple:

Buy 2024 Topps Chrome UFC and collect Alex Pereira cards.

Bring those Alex Pereira cards to your local participating hobby shop.

Exchange the cards for store credit.

Topps has a list of participating partners on its website right here. If you don’t have a location in your area, Topps is partnering with three retailers to service mail-in UFC Main Event cards for the buyback event.

Congrats to @AlexPereiraUFC on defending his crown! 👑



You can now redeem your 2024 Topps Chrome UFC Alex Pereira base & parallels for credit at your local participating hobby shop!



Base = $20

Unnumbered Refractors = $40

Numbered (Over /100) = $100

Numbered (Under /100) = $200

What’s next for Alex pereira?

Alex Pereira is fresh off his first defense of the light heavyweight title at UFC 300 last month. There, he scored a sensational first-round knockout of Jamahal Hill to retain his title.

Since then, Pereira has expressed interest in a rematch with former champion Jiri Prochazka, who landed his own highlight-reel-worthy KO at the landmark event in Las Vegas.

However, fight fans have become obsessed with the idea of a potential superfight between ‘Poatan’ and Jon Jones after the undisputed UFC heavyweight world champion suggested that a scrap between the two would be worth putting off retirement.

Of course, ‘Bones’ will look to settle some business with consensus heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic before entertaining the idea of a showdown with the Brazilian boogeyman.